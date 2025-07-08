Parma Ham Official Sponsor of Umbria Jazz

2025 confirms itself as a year dedicated to music for the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma. After the partnership with Piano City Milano, the event that transformed the Lombardy capital into an open-air concert hall in May, the Parma Dop protection body is now landing in Perugia, where it will be the official sponsor of Umbria Jazz. The music festival, scheduled from 11 to 20 July, is the reference event in the Italian jazz scene, as well as one of the most renowned events dedicated to the genre at an international level.

There are numerous activities that, over the course of ten days, will enliven the city of Perugia, offering tourists and enthusiasts an unmissable experience of music and culture.

Prosciutto di Parma will take part in the event with a fully customized space, located in Corso Vannucci, in the city center, where it will involve visitors in various activities, in the name of sharing and taste. It will be an opportunity to tell and make the public aware of the authenticity of this Italian excellence, speaking to all lovers of quality, whether it is music or gastronomy, with the direct and immediate tone contained in the claim "Piacere, Prosciutto di Parma". Awaiting the Umbria Jazz public will be free tastings, exclusive gadgets, but also the possibility of immortalizing memories with a photo taken in the photo booth station or having fun with the surprises of the wheel of fortune, obviously branded Prosciutto di Parma.

"Live music, especially when played outdoors on summer evenings, perfectly expresses the pleasure of being together that has always accompanied our product. Umbria Jazz is an unmissable event not only for lovers of this musical genre but also for those who simply want to experience and share the unique atmosphere that the seven notes can create. For us, it is an opportunity to support an artistic event of great value with over half a century of history behind it and, at the same time, to dialogue with a large and diverse audience, characterized by an important international presence", comments Alessandro Utini , president of the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma. "In this highly evocative context, we will tell our story in an authentic and natural style, offering participants moments of play, lightheartedness and, at the same time, leading them to discover the thousand-year-old tradition that lies behind our gastronomic excellence".

The stand will be open every day, from 11 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm, with a packed program of activities. Every evening, starting at midnight, it will also be possible to end the day on a “sweet note” by tasting Prosciutto di Parma at the Secret Bistrot, where highly anticipated performances and jam sessions will take place.

To further enrich the offer, a special event: Saturday 12 July, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the Prosciutto di Parma stand will host special guest Francesco Panella . For a few weeks, the restaurateur and television personality has been accompanying the social audience of Prosciutto di Parma with an episodic quiz set in the delicatessens of Italy entitled “Che faccio, lascio?”. In the context of Umbria Jazz, he will play with those present to discover how much they really know this symbol of Made in Italy famous throughout the world.