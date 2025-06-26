Cured Meats. Italian Production and Exports Increase, Domestic Consumption Declines

During the Annual Assembly of Assica (Italian Meat and Cured Meats Industrial Association), which takes place today in Brussels as part of the European campaign “Trust Your Taste – Choose European Quality”, the economic data of the sector were presented. During 2024, the production of cured meats recorded an increase in production, mainly driven by foreign demand. Total production reached 1.165 million tonnes, marking a growth of 1.2% compared to 2023. The value of production also increased, rising to approximately 9,463 million euros (+3.2%).

The sector's production as a whole (including processing of fats and canned beef) had a turnover of 9,787 million euros, higher (+3%) than that of 2023 (9,498 million euros)

"The 2024 data show a positive trend on the production and export front, but at the same time they highlight a decline in domestic consumption that we cannot underestimate", said Assica President Lorenzo Beretta (photo). "The cured meats industry confirms its ability to compete on international markets, but we need to reflect on the changes in the eating habits of Italian consumers, while promoting more incisive communication on the quality, safety and cultural value of our products. However, we cannot forget that consumption is also affected by the loss of purchasing power of families. Italian families have seen their consumption change profoundly due to Covid-19, with inflation drastically reducing their purchasing power in the two-year period 2022-2023".

"Furthermore," Beretta added, "although 2024 has shown some signs of cautious improvement, in terms of inflation and also the prices of some raw materials, production costs in our sector have remained high, making it difficult to compete on the domestic market. The conflicts in the Middle East, in particular between Israel and Iran, are a serious concern for our sector. A shock similar to that generated by the war in Ukraine, with the consequent surge in energy prices, already among the highest in Europe, and inflation would be difficult for Italian families to absorb. We strongly hope that these scenarios do not materialize and that all resources are introduced to support our economy and our sector."

Among the leading products, cured raw ham showed a clear recovery with 271,700 tons produced (+1.9%) and a value of 2,521 million euros (+5%). Cooked ham also recorded a slight growth both in volume (295,000 tons, +0.8%) and in value (2,316 million euros, +1.6%). Overall, raw and cooked hams represent 48.6% of total production in quantity and 51.1% in value.

Also positive were the data for mortadella (180,000 tons, +1.8%; 895.1 million euros, +3.3%) and salami (130,400 tons, +2.8%; 1,334 million euros, +5.3%), driven above all by exports. There was also a significant increase for speck (+5% in volume and +5.7% in value). After two difficult years, bresaola recorded a recovery, with a +5.9% in volume and a +2.8% in value. Going against the trend, however, were wurstel (-2.8% in quantity and -2.3% in value), coppa (-3.5% in quantity) and pancetta (-1.7% in quantity, but slightly growing in value).

Despite good production results, domestic consumption shows a contraction. Total availability for national consumption fell to 984,000 tons (-1.3%). Apparent per capita consumption of cured meats fell to 16.5 kg (-1.3%), while overall consumption of cured meats and fresh pork fell to 27.6 kg (-1.8%). Consumption of seasoned raw ham fell to 206,400 tons (-2.8%) and that of cooked ham to 276,200 tons (-0.7%). Salami, mortadella and wurstel also fell, while consumption of bresaola increased (+6.2%).

The structure of domestic consumption in 2024 sees cooked ham in first place with 28.1% of the total, followed by raw ham (21%), mortadella and wurstel (19.7%), salami (8.5%) and bresaola (2.5%). Other cured meats represent the remaining 20.2%.