San Daniele: three-year European campaign kicks off

After successfully completing the three-year campaign “In Europe, respect for tradition meets respect for the environment”, the Consortium of Prosciutto di San Daniele has launched a new three-year information and promotion program co-financed by the European Union under Regulation 1144/2014. The project – lasting 36 months and with a total value of over 3 million euros – has been entrusted to the Milanese company AB Comunicazioni which, as the executing body, will support the Consortium in the development and implementation of the activities planned in Italy, France and Germany, to strengthen the presence of the product in European markets through a coherent and value-based narrative.

The promotional program has the general objective of strengthening the competitiveness, recognizability and consumption of quality products, promoting Prosciutto di San Daniele as a PDO product that is a symbol of sustainable European agri-food excellence. At the heart of the project is the desire to highlight the distinctive values of the product and the sustainability practices of the sector, capable of generating a positive impact along the entire supply chain and on the territory of origin. In this sense, Prosciutto di San Daniele presents itself as a concrete example of applied sustainability, capable of generating a multiplier effect on community food products.

Since 2019, the Consorzio del Prosciutto di San Daniele has launched a structured sustainability path that has allowed it to report its impacts in a transparent and continuous way, improving its control over key areas such as the environment, traceability, product, valorization of people and communication. In line with the European principles of the “Farm to Fork” strategy, the Consortium promotes a concrete and shared vision of sustainability, based on collaboration between all the consortium producers.

The actions are divided into three areas of responsibility - environment, people, product - which reflect the commitment to the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and translate into measurable objectives and tangible initiatives. On the environmental front, the Consortium intervenes with circular economy practices, collective energy management, protection of the territory and valorization of processing waste, while at the same time promoting actions aimed at reducing the environmental impact with specific attention to the territory of San Daniele del Friuli and the Tagliamento river. As regards the product, the traceability of the raw material and packaging, food safety, quality and updating of the specifications are central, with a concrete commitment also on the front of transparency of the supply chain and certification, fundamental elements to guarantee reliability to the consumer. On the people front, the priorities include training, economic and tourist valorization of the territory and initiatives aimed at the sector, supported by constant information on the product.

The program launched in 2025 will end in February 2028 and is called “The Sustainability of San Daniele Pdo, a concrete path” – “the Sustainability of San Daniele Dop, a concrete path” and will help consolidate the role of Prosciutto di San Daniele as a symbol of sustainable agri-food excellence in the European panorama. This new phase will be guided by an integrated strategy, structured for each market, capable of enhancing the specificity of Prosciutto di San Daniele Dop and its distinctive values.

The unique characteristics of the product are expressed in the visual of the campaign that places the territory and the product side by side, underlining their immutable connection. The creativity connects an evocative photographic image of the Tagliamento river, symbol of the territory, with an environmental shot of Prosciutto di San Daniele, which tells the story of its processing and taste. The two elements come together harmoniously in an impactful visual content.

“Without its territory, Prosciutto di San Daniele would just be prosciutto” is the key message of the campaign that clarifies how San Daniele Dop is much more. It is the expression of a unique, transparent and innovative production system, built on concrete values such as traceability, respect for the environment and attention to people. From the recovery of salt waste to the protection of biodiversity, from continuous training to the valorization of the community, every gesture contributes to an authentic model of natural excellence and European sustainability.

The promotional program is developed in the three target countries - Italy, France and Germany - through a complex integrated communication strategy, aimed at strengthening the awareness of the PDO and raising consumer awareness on sustainability issues. The main activities include international press trips to San Daniele del Friuli, events with tastings, thematic workshops and participation in trade fairs. These are supported by public relations initiatives, multi-channel advertising campaigns on traditional and digital media, operations in stores, influencer marketing projects, production of visual materials and documentaries, designed to effectively describe the brand's identity and the concrete commitment of the sector. The strategy also includes a strong digital presence through the dedicated website and social networks, together with information and promotional campaigns on online communication channels.

The communication objective is twofold: on the one hand, to stimulate the interest of a wider audience, potentially sensitive to the values of the product; on the other, to consolidate the loyalty of consumers who are already attentive, clearly communicating the results achieved and the virtuous practices adopted.

"With this new campaign", says Mario Emilio Cichetti , general manager of the Consortium, "the Consortium continues to tell the story of its commitment to production that is attentive to the environment, people and the product. In continuity with the previous program, the campaign intends to promote a coherent and in-depth narrative on the issues, with the aim of strengthening the positioning of the product in target markets and contributing to the growth of the competitiveness of sustainable European agricultural products. The sustainability actions of the district have been updated over the years thanks to a constant dialogue with stakeholders".