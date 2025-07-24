Amadori: revenues of € 1.721 B, EBITDA of €148.5 M

Among chickens, "Il Campese" performed excellently (+5.3%).

In a context marked by major events and global uncertainty, which directly impacted its key markets, in 2024 the Amadori Group strengthened its position at the top of the Italian agri-food sector, achieving results in line with the objectives set in its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan: revenues of €1,721 million, EBITDA of €148.5 million, and a net profit of €37.6 million, 70% of which was reinvested in the Group to support its development and growth plan.

The consolidated financial statements confirm the Group's ability to adapt and react with determination, effectiveness, and team spirit to evolving macroeconomic scenarios, thanks to the diversification of its supply sources and its solid, integrated, and Italian supply chain culture. These elements, supported by strategic investments totaling €65 million during the year, represent a key asset in ensuring solidity and competitiveness, continuing along the path set by its new vision of being the most sustainable and innovative Italian protein company.

Thanks to the work of over 9,000 women and men, the supply chain includes 18 active factories and production sites and approximately 800 farms, both directly managed and under contract, for the production of more than 3,100 products that demonstrate the Amadori Group's commitment to bringing a wide, high-quality protein selection to the table, from both animal and plant sources: "white" proteins (poultry), "yellow" proteins (eggs and egg products), "pink" proteins (pork), and "green" proteins (legume-based proteins).

With a market share of approximately 30% in its reference sector, the group has achieved particularly positive results in the high-quality and premium chicken supply chains, for example with a +5.3% growth for "Il Campese", the leading Italian chain of free-range chicken and the second in Europe.

The companies that joined the group, Prosciuttificio Lenti and Forno d'Oro, have recorded double-digit growth rates, demonstrating the supply chains' ability to create value and how Amadori - The Italian Protein Company positions itself as a hub for the Italian agri-food sector.

"Achieving the Strategic Plan's objectives in 2024 represents a key milestone, confirming the solidity of the path we've undertaken," stated Denis Amadori, CEO of the group. "Above all, it demonstrates a collective commitment to ideas and innovation, as well as environmental awareness and care for the communities in which we operate. This result positions us to plan our future with ambition and optimism, strengthening our commitment to continue investing in a strategy aimed at creating value responsibly, investing in what matters: people, innovation, and comprehensive sustainability."