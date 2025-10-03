Inalca protagonist at Anuga 2025

Also planned is the global launch of Ibis Super Tenera Bresaola, as well as new international partnerships in the sandwich sector.

Inalca, a subsidiary of the Cremonini Group and the undisputed leader in Italy's beef sector, will have a stand at Anuga 2025, the world's leading food trade show, held in Cologne from October 4 to 8. The stand (A-030/B039, Hall 7) will significantly represent all of the company's business areas: beef (Inalca), cured meats and snacks (Italia Alimentari, with the Ibis and Corte Buona brands), and Inalca Food & Beverage (international distribution of premium Italian agro-industrial foods).

Inalca has a strong international presence, with factories or export operations in over 70 countries. In international trading, the company boasts unique expertise, developed over 60 years of history, which allows it to select and distribute the world's finest meats.

The most significant developments are in the international meat sector. Inalca has acquired the exclusive European distribution rights for the first time for Uruguay's three most famous meat brands: Ink (Waygu and Black Angus beef), Umi-The Art of Beef (Black Angus), and Taurus Gold (Angus and Hereford beef).

Uruguay is a small South American country but a giant in beef production: with over 12 million head of cattle, it boasts a predominantly flat and fertile terrain that favors extensive farming. Its distinctive feature is the final fattening phase, which involves a grain-based diet for at least 200 days, a method that promotes marbling without excessive over-marbling.

The Ink selection is Wagyu F1 (50% Japanese Wagyu and 50% Uruguayan Black Angus) with over 350 days of grain feeding and a 7+ grade marbling (Beef Marpling Standard), thanks to which the meat is incredibly tender, juicy with an intense “umami” flavour.

The UMI - The Art of Beef range uses exclusively certified Black Angus, with over 200 days of final grain feeding. The marbling score is 5+, indicating the degree of intramuscular fat streaks, which impart a sweeter, more uniform, more robust, and meatier flavor.

Taurus Gold focuses on European breeds such as Hereford and Black Angus, with a 200-day grain diet that provides a balanced, bold flavour.

This offering joins the premium selections already in Inalca's portfolio: Greater Omaha (Nebraska), Teys Black Angus (Australia), Diamantina Wagyu Beef (Australia), Japanese Wagyu, Carima (Friesian cattle from the Po Valley), Mazura (Poland).

The focus is on Italy, with the new products from Italia Alimentari's Ibis brand. At the fair, the company will present its new Super Tenera Bresaola: a highly innovative product with a soft, juicy texture and an even more rounded flavor, in line with current market trends. Consumers are looking for a product with exceptional organoleptic qualities, as well as excellent nutritional values.

For the new Super Tenera Bresaola, only the finest cuts are chosen, with three levels of selection, and the production process has been completely redesigned to obtain a soft and tasty product, processed with new technologies, with a different approach to curing and with a specially created mix of salt and spices, to achieve a consistency previously unavailable on the market.

Furthermore, the new Ibis Snack sandwiches are being launched on international markets, created in co-marketing with international partners Mowi (the world's largest producer of farmed salmon) and Mare Blu (world leader in the seafood sector).