UK distribution: Wm Morrisons rejects US private equity offer

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered 230 pence per share for the supermarket chain

British chain Wm Morrisons Supermarkets has rejected a highly conditional and non-binding offer of 230 pence per share from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The proposal also provided that Morrisons shareholders would still receive the final ordinary dividend of 5.11 pence per share announced in March 2021."Morrisons' board evaluated the conditional proposal together with its financial...

