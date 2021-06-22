EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
It does not receive public funding Editor in chief: CLARA MOSCHINI
UK distribution: Wm Morrisons rejects US private equity offer
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered 230 pence per share for the supermarket chain
British chain Wm Morrisons Supermarkets has rejected a highly conditional and non-binding offer of 230 pence per share from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The proposal also provided that Morrisons shareholders would still receive the final ordinary dividend of 5.11 pence per share announced in March 2021."Morrisons' board evaluated the conditional proposal together with its financial...