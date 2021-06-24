Caffarel: 90 workers at risk

Air of crisis in Caffarel, a historic Piedmontese company controlled since 1998 by the Swiss Lindt group. At the risk of the position 90 employees (between blue and white collar workers) of the company based in Luserna San Giovanni, in the Turin area. Last June 1st, at the Industrial Union of Turin, during a meeting between the company and the workers' representatives, the decision to activate a Cigs procedure - Extraordinary wages supplement for company restructuring was communicated to the unions.

Two days ago in the Corriere della Sera a company spokesman specified: “At the moment Caffarel is unable to confirm the 90 redundancies. Due to the continuing difficulties, aggravated by the pandemic, we had to decide to optimize some internal structures and processes. Lindt & Sprüngli is examining all available solutions to revitalize the brand”.