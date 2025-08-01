Kinder and TicTac are already looking ahead to Halloween 2025.

Can the spookiest night of the year also be the most fun? Celebrating Halloween together with themed games, decorations, and costumes is an unforgettable experience thanks to Ferrero's many new products, and trick-or-treating takes on a whole new flavor with Kinder and Tic Tac.

Breakfast is already a time to celebrate Halloween with joy and smiles. Kinder Pan e Cioc features little bats on the front of this special edition snack. Furthermore, the Kinder Pan e Cioc, Kinder Brioss, Kinder Brioss Latte e Cacao, and Kinder Colazione Più packs spark children's imaginations and creativity with playful bats that can be cut out and hung around the house to create an atmosphere worthy of the best October 31st.

Kinder returns with its Halloween-themed hollow chocolate figures: the vampire, pumpkin, skull, owl, mummy, and ghost. Each figure has a dual personality, allowing it to be detached and given as a gift or used as an invitation to your own Halloween party, thanks to the space on the back for custom messages.

The classic Halloween icons—bats and pumpkins—take center stage in the Kinder Happy Snack buckets, perfect for both adults and children during the famous witches' night. Inside, a selection of the most popular Kinder specialties (Kinder Cioccolato, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Cereali, Kinder Maxi) and Tic Tac in Orange and Strawberry Mix varieties is the perfect mix for a trick-or-treat experience sure to leave everyone speechless... and certainly not with fear.

To surprise children and unleash their imagination, Kinder Mini Friends are back on the shelves, small filled chocolate pumpkins with the unique and unmistakable Kinder flavor.

Many other themed activities will be available free of charge on the Kinder Klub platform, which provides parents with the Kinder Party Planner, a tool offering ideas and materials for organizing memorable parties. Once you've chosen the type of party (and specified the ages and number of children), you can choose whether to entertain guests with Halloween-themed games, decorations, or face paint, and create a fun personalized invitation for the occasion.

Tic Tac candies are also confirmed as Halloween favorites. With the "Dress up your Halloween with Tic Tac" concept, Tic Tac infuses its ironic and positive style into the occasion, dressing up the 49g packs with three limited-edition labels—Pumpkin, Ghost, and Bat—and inviting consumers to transform the atmosphere of their entire home. In stores, where dedicated displays will be present, consumers will find the new and special labels that will allow them to "dress up" their Tic Tac box for Halloween and be inspired to dress up the whole family, especially in anticipation of trick-or-treating on October 31st.