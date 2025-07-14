Ferrara Candy Company Prepares to Go Shopping in France

It's certainly a time of great excitement at Ferrero. Following the US acquisition of WK Kellogg a few days ago (see EFA News ), Ferrara Candy Company, a US confectionery market operator acquired by the Alba-based company in 2017 (see EFA News ), has reportedly begun exclusive negotiations to acquire CPK Group, a French manufacturer and distributor of sweets and chocolates. The negotiations, as specified in the official press release, are being initiated by Ferrara Candy Company's European holding company.

Formed in 2017 from the acquisition of 14 brands from Mondelez and the subsequent consolidation with Lamy Lutti, CPK boasts a diverse portfolio of well-known candy and chocolate brands, including Carambar, Lutti, Krema, and Terry's. The French group is particularly well-known for its candy and milk chocolate, which, analysts say, makes it an attractive addition to Ferrara's existing operations.

The potential acquisition, which involves the sale of CPK by global investment group Eurazeo, is expected to add over 30 brands to Ferrara Candy Co.'s portfolio, strengthening its position in the European confectionery industry. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary regulatory approvals and consultations with employee representative bodies. Upon completion, CPK's more than 900 employees will become part of Ferrara, and operations will continue at its production sites in France, including Bondues, Saint-Genest, Strasbourg, and Vichy.

"CPK is a great portfolio of candy and chocolate brands that are much loved by French and European consumers," explains Marco Capurso , CEO of Ferrara Candy Company. "We are honored to be the potential future owners of this company and to work with its talented team and its beloved brands."

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Company has been a major player in the candy market for over 115 years, establishing a strong presence in over 40 countries with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands such as Nerds, Jelly Belly, and SweeTarts.