Cth Invest (Ferrero): consolidated revenues of €3 billion

Cth Invest Group, through its holding company Cth Invest SA, an affiliate of the Ferrero Group, has approved its consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year, ending on August 31, 2024. The group includes Ferrara Candy Company, Fine Biscuits Company, and Fox's Burton's Company UK, companies operating in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia with 25 production facilities.

The financial year closed with consolidated revenues of €3 billion, with a gross margin of €890 million, which - a statement explains - "reflects the Group's solid operating base and demonstrates financial resilience with robust cash flow."

The discontinuity of the fiscal year, in which the previous consolidated financial statements referred to a 20-month period, makes a direct comparison with the current operating results, represented over 12 months, irrelevant.

During the period, the group's average global workforce reached 12,882 employees. "Growth," the statement continues, "was driven by solid organic performance and strategic acquisitions, confirming the continued success of the entrepreneurial vision and strategy led by shareholder Giovanni Ferrero."

“Our performance this year demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business,” said Guido Giannotta , Director of Cth Invest SA. “Despite a year characterized by a challenging economic environment, fluctuating raw material prices, and global inflationary pressures, we achieved solid growth, strengthened our market position in the candy and cookie categories, and made progress in key geographic markets. We also successfully completed the acquisitions of Dori Alimentos in Brazil, Jelly Belly Candy Company in the United States, and Michel et Augustin in France, strengthening our international presence. After the close of the financial year, we finalized the acquisition of Nonni's Bakery in the United States on October 1, 2024. In addition to revenue growth, we expanded our production capacity and global workforce, demonstrating the long-term vision and strategic direction that guide our business.”