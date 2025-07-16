Ingredients. Nexture: an €800 million company is born

Nexture, the holding company that marks a new phase in the evolution of the Ingredient-Tech Platform, was presented today. The company was created by combining the industrial and technological expertise of the CSM Ingredients Group and the Italcanditi Group, both indirectly owned by Investindustrial. "Nexture represents a new chapter in the continuity of the entrepreneurial project launched in 2022, focused on the creation of an ecosystem of complementary companies built around the two historic ingredients companies, within which their respective subsidiaries find space," a statement from the new holding company reads.

Subject to the completion of the Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032 bond offering, Nexture—with aggregate revenues of approximately €800 million—positions itself on the market as an integrated platform for the innovation and production of high-quality food ingredients, distinguished by its breadth of portfolio and ability to develop high-value solutions. The platform boasts over 2,000 employees, 13 production facilities, 10 research and innovation centers, and a commercial presence in over 120 countries. The new entity leverages the strategic complementarity of its various member companies: CSM Ingredients, a global player in the bakery and fine pastry ingredients sector; Hifood, a center of excellence for the development of natural, clean-label, and highly innovative ingredients; Vitalfood by Italcanditi, a leading producer of fruit-based preparations, hydrated creams, and candied fruit; and Comprital and Prodotti Rubicone, brands of Italian artisanal gelato.

Nexture will be headquartered in Milan, a strategic and symbolic decision, with global growth objectives, as explained by Gabriele Del Torchio , CEO: "Thanks to a single, centralized engine of innovation, investment, and development, we aim to leverage both the complementarity and diversity of the companies that comprise the holding company, both today and in the future. We are also already working on a global growth strategy that will further strengthen our position outside of Europe, in areas such as the United States, thanks to our Hifood solutions; China, where we have a production plant in Shanghai; and the MENA region, thanks to our joint venture in Tunisia and the strong traction of the ice cream segment in the Gulf countries."

Commenting on the above, Andrea C. Bonomi , Chairman of Investindustrial's Industrial Advisory Board, said: "Under Gabriele del Torchio , Investindustrial relaunched and brought Ducati its first MotoGP World Championship. Now, the headquarters of one of Europe's leading food ingredients groups will be relocated to Italy: a trend we hope will accelerate in the future because it is consistent with Italy's entrepreneurial spirit and renewed ambitions."

The newly formed holding company also announced that it successfully completed the pricing of €425 million in Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032 on July 15, 2025. The Offering was conducted in the context of the Transaction mentioned below. The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 99.000% and will bear interest at a rate equal to the three-month Euribor (subject to a floor of 0%) plus 4.00% per annum, resetting quarterly. The Offering, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close on July 24, 2025. The Notes are also expected to be listed on one or more multilateral trading facilities in the European Union upon their issuance date. Subject to the completion of the Offer, the new group will become the sole shareholder of Csm Ingredients S.à.rl (together with its subsidiaries, the Csm Ingredients Group and Italcanditi SpA (together with its subsidiaries, the Italcanditi Group), effective as of the issue date of the Notes.