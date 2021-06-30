Schur Flexibles acquires Termoplast

Schur Flexibles acquires 100% of the company shares of Florentine Termoplast. In accordance with the group's integration strategy, the previous owners and third generation of the family Barnini will continue to collaborate as CEO, in order to guarantee continuity. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Specialized in recyclable films, Termoplast srl is one of the pioneers of sustainable film production in Europe. Mdo-Pe films, fully recyclable, are suitable for ductile processing in all printing processes and also for special uses in the industrial sectors and in the food, industrial, medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Furthermore, through its own recycling company, Termoplast makes a valid contribution to the “zero waste” strategy and to a circular economy in its production and treatment of post-consumer waste. Thanks to the acquisition of Termoplast, Schur Flexibles accelerates its expansion in Italy.

“Termoplast is the ideal complement for the Schur Flexibles Group. The entire production process is oriented towards sustainability and represents a true best practice of circular economy for innovation, product range and recycling of production waste. We are excited to grow together in the Italian market, as well as in the markets currently served. Our joint portfolio of recyclable packaging solutions, which can be effectively reprocessed, such as Mdo-Pe films, paves the way for sustainable packaging innovations that characterize a truly circular economy”, explains Schur Flexibles CEO Michael Schernthaner .

Termoplast operates on 26,500 square meters of production space at its headquarters in Gambassi Terme, near Florence, where it has a fleet of machines equipped with the most modern and energy-efficient equipment for film production. The broad product portfolio includes, for example, sustainable sealable films, barrier and high barrier films, peelable and resealable films. The company focuses on resource efficiency: recyclable Mdp-Pe films ensure barrier functions and further processing possibilities even with extremely low material thickness. The company is aimed at industrial customers and operators in the food, industrial, medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The family business, now in its third generation, employs around 100 employees and achieved an annual turnover of around 50 million euros in 2020, with an average annual production volume of around 28,000 tons of film. In line with the “zero waste” strategy, all waste produced by the company is recycled. In addition, Termoplast's recycling company also deals with the treatment of plastic waste from the region which is then further processed.

Headquartered in Wiener Neudorf, Austria, the Schur Flexibles Group specializes in innovative, high-quality and tailor-made high barrier packaging solutions for the food, flavorings, medical and sanitation industries. With its integrated value added chain, from extrusion, printing and lamination to the wide range of bags and pouches, the Group, founded in 2012, including Termoplast, generates a turnover of around 590 million euros, thus becoming one of the main European companies in the sector. Schur Flexibles employs around 2,200 people and has 23 manufacturing plants in Western and Eastern Europe, all highly specialized and technology leaders in their sector.