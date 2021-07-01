Verona: Evoo Days is getting ready

The forum of the olive oil industry is scheduled for 5 and 6 July 2021 at Veronafiere, in presence and online

The fight against the olive fly in conventional or organic agriculture, the residues that nullify the possibility of oil export, the correct expiry date of the oil and the variations over time of the product. These are some of the most current issues that will be discussed during the Evoo Days, the in-depth and networking forum of the olive oil sector, scheduled for 5-6 July 2021 at Veronafiere.



Olive fly and organic agriculture: the new season of the fight against the olive fly is approaching and the active ingredient most used by olive growers, dimethoate, has been withdrawn. And to date it does not seem that the extension for its use will be renewed in 2021 as it did in 2020. This means that olive growers must prepare for new defense strategies that for organic include an integration of the larvicidal and adulticidal fight. The potential and limits will be explained to the Evoo Days, including the different possibilities offered by the market, essentially divided into two categories: repellents (kaolin and zeolites) and attract & kill (baits to spray or traps to hang). Control systems mistakenly considered ineffective and costly, and which offer numerous advantages in terms of low toxicity.



Active ingredients and exports: the latter is a very important factor for olive growers, especially those who export. Some of the active ingredients allowed in integrated agriculture (fosmet, deltamethrin, acetamiprid) tend to remain in the extra virgin olive oil even beyond the shortage times indicated on the label, even if at very low doses. In some markets, such as the US, however, their presence is not admitted and this makes it impossible to use these phytosanitary products for export oils. Research in this regard is identifying new natural active ingredients to fight the olive fly more effectively with the adulticide system.



Precise parameters for the right expiration: making the best oil in the world but using the wrong packaging or the wrong supply chain can expose the extra virgin to premature death. At the Evoo Days we will talk about how to choose the right expiry date, the right minimum shelf life of the oil, because not all oils have the same life and this depends on many factors. If it is the practice of olive growers and oil millers to give a standard average life to the oil of 18 months, it is necessary to be aware that according to some analytical parameters (not only acidity or peroxides) a slightly shorter average life will be required. Once bottled, the oil must maintain its characteristics of extra virgin olive oil until the last day of the minimum shelf life indicated. Otherwise it is commercial fraud.



Social, tourism and environmental labeling: great attention will then be paid during the Evoo Days to social marketing for companies in the olive sector, to the potential of tourist accommodation on farms and to innovations in terms of environmental labeling.



The event can be attended in two different ways: in presence, in the Veronafiere Auditorium, in full compliance with anti-Covid safety regulations, or online, with simultaneous translation. As per tradition, the Evoo Days will host a preview tasting of the winning oils of the Sol d'Oro Northern Hemisphere, the only international blind tasting competition dedicated to quality evo oil, which took place from 16 to 21 June at Veronafiere (see also EFA News).