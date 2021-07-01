Olive Council/2: 113th session of Coi members closed

After the meetings with the representatives of the entire olive sector and of the signatory member countries of the International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives 2015, the 113th Session of the members of the IOC, the International Olive Council, ended today. online.

At the beginning of the meeting, a collaboration agreement was signed between the IOC and the FAO with the aim of intensifying technical and scientific cooperation in support of the global olive sector. The agreement was signed by Abdellatif Ghedira , executive director of the IOC, and by Mohammed Manssouri, director of the FAO Investment Center (see EFA News).

The work continued with the discussion of administrative and financial affairs which was followed by the examination and approval of important decisions on the functioning of this intergovernmental body.

The 114th Session is also scheduled to be held in November 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia, the member country that currently holds the presidency of the Council. The plenary session will be held on 25 November 2021 and the following day will be celebrated the World Olive Day. The 57th meeting of the Advisory Committee will be held on 24 November 2021 and, from 15 to 17 November 2021, the various committees will meet by videoconference: Administrative and financial affairs, Economy and promotion, Observatory, Standardization and research, Technology and the environment. program.