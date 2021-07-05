Elica (kitchen hoods) acquires Emc and Cps
Investment of 31 million for 100% of the two companies
Elica, a Marche-based company leader in the production of cooker hoods, has announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Electric Motors Company (EMC) and CPS, an operation announced on 28 June with the aim of strengthening its presence on the electric motor market. The consideration for the purchase is 31 million euros.
