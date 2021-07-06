It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Tonitto 1939, +40% nel primo semestre 2021

Record storico per l’azienda ligure produttrice di gelati e sorbetti

L’azienda tocca quota 30 paesi in cui è presente col proprio marchio ed è prossima a finalizzare una partnership in nord Europa e altri nuovi capitoli a livello mondiale

hef - 19849

EFA News - European Food Agency
