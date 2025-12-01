EU agri-food trade/2. Imports increase in value on an annual basis

According to the latest data (see EFA News ), European Union agri-food imports reached €14.7 billion in September 2025, 5% more than in August and 8% more than in September 2024. Cumulative imports reached €141.7 billion between January and September, an increase of €14.9 billion (+13%) year-on-year, mainly due to higher coffee and cocoa prices.

High prices are driving imports from cocoa and coffee producers. Imports from Côte d'Ivoire saw the largest increase, rising €2.3 billion (+48%) between January and September, driven by high cocoa prices.

Canada recorded the second-largest increase (+€1.5 billion, +88%), primarily due to higher imports of rapeseed, wheat, and corn. Imports from the United States increased by €1.3 billion (+15%) due to higher corn imports and higher nut prices. Vietnam (+€1.2 billion, +41%) and Brazil (+€1.1 billion, +9%) also recorded strong increases, reflecting higher coffee imports.

Conversely, imports from Ukraine decreased by €1.8 billion (-18%), due to lower volumes of corn (-38%) and wheat (-57%). Imports from Russia decreased by 68% (-€585 million), partly due to lower imports of oilseeds, while Indonesia recorded a decrease of €402 million (-10%) due to lower imports of palm oil.

Imports of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices saw the largest increase, rising by €10.6 billion (+50%) year-on-year, driven by rising prices, with coffee prices rising by 51% and cocoa bean prices rising by 76%.

Fruit and nut imports increased by €3.5 billion (+19%), primarily due to higher prices. Other notable increases included confectionery and chocolate (+€567 million, +29%), beef (+€486 million, +26%), and margarine and other oils and fats (+€439 million, +14%).

Conversely, imports of olives and olive oil decreased by €647 million (-44%), reflecting lower volumes and lower prices following the recovery of EU production.

Imports of oilseeds and protein crops decreased by €585 million (-4%) in value due to lower prices, despite a 6% increase in volume. Cereal imports decreased by €508 million (-7%), driven by lower volumes of wheat and maize. Imports of vegetable oils also decreased by €476 million (-8%), mainly due to lower volumes of palm and sunflower oil.

