EU agri-food trade/2. Imports increase in value on an annual basis
The data for last September are affected by the increase in coffee and cocoa prices
According to the latest data (see EFA News ), European Union agri-food imports reached €14.7 billion in September 2025, 5% more than in August and 8% more than in September 2024. Cumulative imports reached €141.7 billion between January and September, an increase of €14.9 billion (+13%) year-on-year, mainly due to higher coffee and cocoa prices.
High prices are driving imports from cocoa and coffee producers. Imports from Côte d'Ivoire saw the largest increase, rising €2.3 billion (+48%) between January and September, driven by high cocoa prices.
Canada recorded the second-largest increase (+€1.5 billion, +88%), primarily due to higher imports of rapeseed, wheat, and corn. Imports from the United States increased by €1.3 billion (+15%) due to higher corn imports and higher nut prices. Vietnam (+€1.2 billion, +41%) and Brazil (+€1.1 billion, +9%) also recorded strong increases, reflecting higher coffee imports.
Conversely, imports from Ukraine decreased by €1.8 billion (-18%), due to lower volumes of corn (-38%) and wheat (-57%). Imports from Russia decreased by 68% (-€585 million), partly due to lower imports of oilseeds, while Indonesia recorded a decrease of €402 million (-10%) due to lower imports of palm oil.
Imports of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices saw the largest increase, rising by €10.6 billion (+50%) year-on-year, driven by rising prices, with coffee prices rising by 51% and cocoa bean prices rising by 76%.
Fruit and nut imports increased by €3.5 billion (+19%), primarily due to higher prices. Other notable increases included confectionery and chocolate (+€567 million, +29%), beef (+€486 million, +26%), and margarine and other oils and fats (+€439 million, +14%).
Conversely, imports of olives and olive oil decreased by €647 million (-44%), reflecting lower volumes and lower prices following the recovery of EU production.
Imports of oilseeds and protein crops decreased by €585 million (-4%) in value due to lower prices, despite a 6% increase in volume. Cereal imports decreased by €508 million (-7%), driven by lower volumes of wheat and maize. Imports of vegetable oils also decreased by €476 million (-8%), mainly due to lower volumes of palm and sunflower oil.
2/End
EFA News - European Food Agency