EU agri-food trade: surplus declines on an annual basis

The European Union's agri-food trade surplus reached €5.4 billion in September 2025, 45% higher than in August, reflecting a strong month-on-month recovery. However, the surplus remains 6% lower than in September 2024. Between January and September, the cumulative surplus stood at €35.7 billion, €13.5 billion lower than in the same period in 2024, mainly due to higher import prices, particularly for cocoa and coffee.

EU agri-food exports reached €20.1 billion in September, up 13% from August and 4% from September 2024. Since January, cumulative exports have reached €177.4 billion, up €2.6 billion (+1%) from 2024, mainly driven by higher export prices for cocoa and coffee.

The United Kingdom remained the EU's largest export market between January and September, accounting for 23% of total exports (€41.5 billion). Exports to the UK increased by €1.8 billion (+5%), driven by rising values of cocoa, chocolate, and dairy products.

The United States remained the second largest destination (12%, €21.8 billion), but exports decreased by €495 million (-2%), while Switzerland ranked third, with exports totaling €9.9 billion. Exports to Ukraine also increased by €540 million (+21%).

On the contrary, exports to China recorded the largest decline, with a drop of 859 million euros (-8%), due to the significant reduction in cereal exports, especially wheat.

Exports in the coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices categories grew the most, rising by €2.2 billion (+29%) between January and September compared to 2024. The increase was driven by rising export prices, including a 74% increase in the cost of cocoa products and a 30% increase for coffee.

Exports of confectionery and chocolate increased by €1.3 billion (+16%), reflecting a 27% increase in chocolate export prices. Dairy exports increased by €829 million (+6%), primarily due to higher cheese and butter prices.

Cereal exports decreased by €1.3 billion (-14%) over the period, reflecting lower volumes of wheat (-19%) and maize (-25%), although volumes have returned to above-2024 levels since August.

Olive and olive oil exports increased by 17% in volume but decreased in value by €942 million (-17%), as prices fell 29% from last year's peak. However, the value of exports remained 28% higher than in 2023. Wine exports also decreased by €530 million (-4%), due to reduced shipments.

1/Continued