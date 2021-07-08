Labels: the PDO revolt against Nutriscore

Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano cheese, the two most important Italian PDOs in Italy and in the world, together for the first time to say no to the Nutriscore system in compliance with one of the tasks assigned to their respective consortia.

"The tools based on such classification principles as the Nutriscore - explains a note - are misleading and deceptive for the consumer. In fact, the real consumption of the products is linked to absolute quantities that do not correspond to the quantity at the base of the algorithm. Es . the average dose of a cheese in a dish can be from 20 to 40 g, that of extra virgin olive oil from 10 to 20 g, and perhaps for other products the consumption is greater than 100 g (pasta or potatoes or fruit). , the systems in question do not take into account the balance between the different foods in the diet, nor the overall organoleptic characteristics of the product itself. In particular, cheeses are penalized for the presence of fats, neglecting the fact that cheeses bring many strategic nutrients: calcium, functional fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, essential amino acids, that is, precious elements for a healthy, balanced and balanced diet".

According to the Nutriscore, Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano would be classified with an orange color. But a plate of pasta with 80 g of pasta, 20 g of extra virgin olive oil and 20 g of Dop hard cheese, would be - as a whole - green.

The decision of the consortia is clear: "Traffic light nutritional labeling systems based on reference quantities disconnected from the diet and the recommended ration - except in cases in which it is national or EU mandatory regulations - are considered measures that undermine the image of Dop Parmigiano Reggiano / Grana Padano pursuant to Reg. 1151/2012, art. 45, lett. "F", and therefore "the Consortium can only reject the request for authorization of the corresponding label".

“We took the field, together with friends of Grana Padano, against a labeling system that makes no sense and that devalues the image of Parmigiano Reggiano which has always been considered by nutritionists as a healthy and natural product. We are confident that this important step can be of help to the Government that has already taken steps in this direction. This is an act of responsibility that not only goes to protect our product, but which will benefit all other quality agri-food products that would be unjustly punished by a system without an objective nutritional reason", he commented. Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium.