Carlsberg Italia, 10 years of sustainability report
In the decade, about 77.5 million kg of Co2 were saved thanks to DraughtMaster/Attachment
With the publication of the 2020 report, Carlsberg Italia's sustainability report turns 10: in 2011, in fact, the Group's Italian branch started the reporting process of its environmental performance. "In this decade, Carlsberg Italia can be proud of several results", reads a company note.77.455.078 kg of Co2 saved for the environment thanks to the DraughtMaster tapping technology. Direct CO2...
EFA News - European Food Agency