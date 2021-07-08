It does not receive public funding
Lagostina turns 120

It celebrates with the launch of a new line of cookware and a celebratory stamp

Lagostina, a historic Piedmontese company among the leaders in the production of steel cookware and pressure cookers, today celebrates its 120 years of history. The anniversary was celebrated with an event day in the company's historic headquarters in Omegna. In the presence of Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, president and CEO of Groupe Seb and Antonino Cannavacciuolo, starred chef and brand...

