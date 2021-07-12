Andriani presents the third sustainable development report

The sustainable development report of Andriani SpA Società Benefit is now in its third edition, which reports and certifies the activities carried out in 2020 and is drawn up in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards, defined by the Gri Global Reporting Initiative ("Gri Standards"), according to the Core option and with the certification of the auditing company Deloitte & Touche SpA according to the criteria of the Isae 3000 Revised standard. In the new 2020 Report, which represents one of the main communication tools with its stakeholders, Andriani presents in each chapter references to the SDGs to provide non-financial information on governance, human rights, personal, social and environmental components, and to detail all the elements that distinguish the strategy with respect to the environment, people and entrepreneurial vision.

"A vision that follows an evolutionary development and which, in line with the values of transparency and sharing that inspire and guide the company, integrates innovation and sustainability and combines the concept of Natural Innovators with that of Open Innovators, to affirm its role as company not only able to influence the market, but also to inspire the entire reference supply chain by promoting at all levels a new awareness on sustainable development issues, systematizing its knowledge to activate virtuous and innovative processes both internally and in favor of external parties", says a press release.

For Andriani, 2020 was a year of transformation, during which he joined the Benefit Company model and acquired the new status of founding member of the Un Global Compact Network Italy: concrete commitments that define his new entrepreneurial approach and the role of agent of change. It is precisely in this process that has also positively influenced its economic performance (+ 21% 2020 VS 2019), the company has chosen to invest in an important energy efficiency plan that will see its production plant reach carbon neutrality by 2025. . In a constantly changing context, also the first part of 2021 meant for Andriani to engage in diversified activities in favor of sustainable development, aimed in particular at implementing an increasingly inclusive corporate culture, through initiatives in support of D&I, and development of innovative and original circular economy projects.

The first months of 2021 also represented an important moment for Felicia, Andriani's flagship brand, which offers the highest number of innovative and naturally gluten-free pasta references on the market, protagonist of an ambitious relaunch plan through the launch of the "Feeding optimism" campaign with the entry of the brand, for the first time, on TV. In addition to the commercial, the subject of an important multichannel strategic planning on TV on Mediaset, On Demand, Social and Programmatic Video networks, the campaign it is also continuing on the radio and with targeted in-store communication actions, with the launch of a new and iconic pack system to support the expansion of the healthy pasta range and the putting online of the brand's new web portal and e-commerce. Investments that in the first half of the year alone resulted in Felicia growing by + 28% in volume and + 24% in value.

