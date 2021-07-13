EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for crisis in Ukraine

Made in Italy agri-food exports to Russia have lost 1.4 billion in the last seven years due to the embargo decided by Putin which still affects an important list of European products with the ban on the entry of fruit and vegetables, cheeses, meat and cured meats, but also fish, as a retaliation for the sanctions of the European Union. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti in reference to the decision of the EU Council to extend the sanctions for the destabilization of Ukraine against Russia for a further six months, until 31 January 2022.



A decision that will not fail to provoke Russian retaliation with the extension of the embargo decided by Putin with decree no. 778 of 7 August 2014 and already renewed several times which led to the complete elimination of exports to Russia of the products on the black list, from Parmigiano Reggiano to Grana Padano, from Parma ham to San Daniele ham, but also fruit and vegetables. The beginning of the thaw between Biden and Putin had given hope for a resumption of relations in a difficult time for the economy due to the Covid pandemic.

To the direct damage of the lack of exports to Russia is added the insult of the spread on the Russian market of imitation products that have nothing to do with made in Italy, made in Russia such as parmesan, mozzarella, robiola, or in countries not affected by the embargoes such as scamorza, mozzarella, provoletta, mascarpone and ricotta made in Belarus, but also salami Milano, parmesan and gorgonzola from Switzerland and parmesan or reggianito of Brazilian or Argentine origin. "In difficulty", concludes Coldiretti, also the Italian catering in Russia which, after a rapid explosion, risks being slowed down due to the lack of the main ingredients".



