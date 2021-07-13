Nesquik turns 50

In 2021, Nesquik Italia turns 50. Half a century has already gone by that distant 1971, year in which the firm entered italian households for the first time, characterizing many of children's breakfasts. To celebrate this anniversary, Nesquik has chosen an ambassador which, from almost forever, favours the brand for his breakfast and continues to do so, even as a dad, for his kids: Francesco Facchinetti. Here's how this summer's hit was born, '10 Agosto', product of the collab between the artist and the label. The choreography, thought to accompany the song, will make families the protagonists of the #Nesquikchallenge. To participate, you only have to memorize a few dance steps, record your performance and post it on social media featuring the hashtag '#Nesquikchallenge'. The most original and creative performances will be featured in a celebratory video of the brand and of the ambassador, whom will crown them winners of the challenge.

"Nequik has always been present in my most carefree moments, since when I was a kid and all I had to do was have fun. I'm therefore both happy and honored of this collab with a brand that has always been present in my life and that was a source of inspiration for the making of my new song '10 Agosto'. '50 years is an important milestone, it's a pleasure to celebrate it together", Facchinetti states.

"We are very happy about the partnership with Francesco whom chose Nesquik to make a comeback as a singer, after various years.Nequik is a brand able to bring joy and fun, and for this exact reason it blends perfectly with music, dance, and movement. We are convinced that the song goes excellently with our label's personality and could involve, with its rythm and personality, both kids and adults", declares Simona Sartirana, marketing manager dairy Nestlé Italia.