Bio universe: preview on "Sana 2021"

Four days to make and spread culture on Organic and Natural, with a panel of initiatives and opportunities for in-depth analysis of great interest for operators and the public: from "Bio Revolution", the General States of organic, to "La Via delle Erbe"; from Sanatech and Sana Tea news to scheduled conferences

The centrality of the environmental issue is growing in Europe and the awareness among stakeholders and institutional representatives of the need to intervene with targeted policies, which take full account of the Farm to Fork strategy within the European Green Deal, is growing. In Italy, the importance of proposing effective solutions on the sustainability front is also reflected in the recent birth of the Ministry for Ecological Transition: the entire agri-food system, from production to distribution, needs to overcome traditional schemes and logics, to cope with the challenges that await citizens, businesses and public administrations in the coming years to the fullest.

This and much more will be discussed during Sana 2021, starting with the third edition of "Organic Revolution", the General States of organic farming. The initiative - promoted by BolognaFiere in collaboration with FederBio and AssoBio, with the organizational secretariat of Nomisma- is scheduled in Sana on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 September 2021. Revolution Bio is the main opportunity for sector operators to exchange views and dialogue on the market and its prospects, as well as on the political guidelines at the Italian and European level along the different links in the supply chain. Inside, the presentation of the data from the Sana Observatory is particularly relevant, scheduled for Thursday 9 September (14.30 - 18.30), promoted by BolognaFiere and curated by Nomisma, with the patronage of FederBio and AssoBio and the support of Ice. For years, the meeting has been an indispensable appointment to offer an overall and detailed picture of the organic market.

Another key conference in the context of the Bio Revolution 2021 is the round table on Friday 9 September (10.30-13.30) entitled "Organic between present and future: institutions in comparison" which, thanks to the contribution of leading experts and institutional representatives, will deal with strategies and actions to facilitate the transition to ecological and sustainable agriculture.

Innovation, sustainability, responsible packaging and green cosmetics among the focuses of the 2021 conferences

Among the main topics on the agenda for Sana also innovation and sustainability. According to what emerged from the Food Industry Monitor, edited by the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Unisg), companies in the food sector that have chosen innovative and sustainable business models recorded a 4.8% increase in revenues (or more precisely the CAGR, compound annual growth rate between 2015 and 2019), against 1% of more traditional companies.

Remaining within the Bio Revolution perimeter, space will therefore be given to an in-depth study on responsible packaging in the agri-food sector. The appointment, scheduled for Friday 10 September starting at 2.30 pm and organized by Nomisma in collaboration with AssoBio, will focus on one of the decisive aspects of production, highlighting how materials and packaging techniques have an increasingly significant impact also in the choices of consumption. Packaging, on the other hand, will be the leitmotif of the first edition of Sanatech, the international review of the organic and natural production chain: a fair within the fair that will offer a global vision of the entire organic production process.

In addition to the conference focused on agri-food, packaging will be the protagonist of a further focus, this time in the beauty field: on Friday 10 September (10.30 - 13-30) there will be a meeting dedicated to the packaging of cosmetic products, with a detailed analysis on the latest innovations in terms of sustainability and circularity.

Also of great interest for operators are the technical conferences organized by Avenue Media, equally inserted in the broader context of Sanatech. Furthermore, a clear green vocation also emerges for the cosmetic sector: according to the Centro Studi di Cosmetica Italia, the demand for natural and environmentally friendly cosmetics is increasing among consumers. This will be one of the topics on the agenda on Saturday 11 September during the Conference of the Cosmetics Herbalist Group of Cosmetica Italia, entitled "Cosmetics and post pandemic: they will be greener, sustainable, organic and natural. The herbalist model".