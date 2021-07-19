Standardization and Research: upcoming meetings of the Ioc

Despite the pandemic, the calendar of the Standardization and Research Unit of the International Olive Council, Ioc, set for the second half of 2021, is rich. That is:

- 15 -17 September: second edition of the workshop for the harmonization of tasting juries, which will see the participation of 100 juries - approved by the Ioc - who have previously received samples of the olive oils that will be tasted. The purpose of the workshop is precisely to harmonize the tasting juries, in order to minimize discrepancies and standardize the results.

- 20-21 September: meeting of sensory analysis experts. The main topics discussed will be the progress of the various online working groups, and the analysis of the conclusions of the evaluation tests, aimed at accreditation for the period 2020-2021.

- 23 September: meeting of experts on the composition of oils with non-standard parameters.

- October 4-6: workshop "Olive Oil, Mediterranean Sauce-Making and the Plant-Forward Kitchen" as part of the collaboration agreement between the Ioc and the Culinary Institute of America.

- 13 October: presentation of the results of the Oleum project.

- 14-15 October: meeting of chemical experts. The main topics on the discussion table will be the results of collaborative trials, progress in harmonizing the different standards and priorities for future work.

- October 18-22: 27th meeting of the Codex Committee on Fats and Oils (CCFO) in videoconference on the revision of Codex Stan 33-1981, the standard for olive oils and olive pomace oils.

- 28 October: Mario Solinas Quality Award ceremony.