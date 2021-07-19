Martini & Rossi celebrates 150 years

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Martini, the sparkling wine and vermouth owned by the Bacardi Group, announces that all its suppliers of white Muscat grapes for Asti will obtain the Equalitas certification, the most complete sustainability standard in Italian wine production, by the end of 2021. A milestone that becomes even more significant because it was reached precisely in the year in which the 150 years of Martini & Rossi are...