At Macfrut 2021 showcase on biostimulants

The main protagonists of the universe of the defense and nutrition of plants with natural methods will meet at Macfrut, in attendance from Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 September 2021. The Biosolutions International Event, an international exhibition reserved for companies and aimed at to agricultural entrepreneurs and sector technicians. The show consists of an exhibition area and an international congress (Biosolutions International Congress) which will compare various experiences on a central theme such as that of the Asian bug.

The great novelty of Macfrut 2021 will be the Biosolutions International Award, a recognition assigned to all the biosolutions present at the fair with strong innovative characters, designed to make known and reward innovations in this sector that will become increasingly central in the agricultural system as highlighted by the Green Deal. As Camillo Gardini, manager of the Agri 2000 Biosolution project, explains, “The Biosolution exhibition in Macfrut is the right opportunity to meet the main operators in the sector and evaluate together the innovations that will allow the defense and nutrition of our crops in the coming years”.

The Biosolutions International Congress is scheduled for Thursday 9 September at 10.00 with the title: “ Asian bedbug: phytosanitary emergency or problem overcome?". This is the third international congress on these products, after the one hosted in the 2019 edition and last year's one at Macfrut Digital. Speakers include Luca Casoli, director of the Phytosanitary Consortium of Modena and Reggio-Emilia, Pietro Castaldini of the Patfrut cooperative technical management, Eric Conti, professor of general and applied entomology at the University of Perugia, Renzo Bucchi scientific director of Agri 2000 Net, Greg Krawczyk of the university from Pennsylvania, Pio Federico Roversi director of Crea. Introduces and moderates Davide Barnabè Manager Agri 2000, who together with Macfrut organizes the Biosolutions area.