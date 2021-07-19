Rigamonti and Kipre allies to conquer the USA

Under the aegis of the respective holding companies: the Brazilian Jbs for Rigamonti and Wrm Group of Raffaele Mincione for Kipre.

The Kipre Group through the parent company Kipre Holding Spa, specialist in the segment of high quality PDO raw hams, active in Italy and abroad with the two brands Principe di San Daniele and King's, and Rigamonti Salumificio, world leader in the production of Bresaola, have signed an agreement for the joint management and development of the commercial part and the creation of synergies abroad.

The two companies have a portfolio of complementary products and aim to grow in international markets and in particular in the US.

Rigamonti, also thanks to the synergies with its parent company JBS (Brazilian giant, but with a very strong presence on the US market), intends to strengthen its presence in the US thanks to an investment plan of over € 200 million to promote Italian delicatessen, which will also benefit Kipre.

Kipre, in turn, is the leader in the United States of America in the Antibiotic-Free DOP and Animal Welfare segments, and will make a consolidated portfolio of US customers available to Rigamonti, including Whole Foods Market, of which Kipre is the exclusive supplier for Prosciutto di San Daniele DOP and Prosciutto di Parma DOP.

For Claudio Palladi, Chief Executive Officer of Rigamonti Salumificio, “companies that join forces to compete on international markets allow the Italian system to be more competitive and to seize growing opportunities for market consolidation. The agreement with Kipre confirms our willingness and that of the parent company JBS to increase export quotas in the USA. To do this, we will take advantage of Kipre's solid experience and that of a key brand like Principe”.

According to Fabrizio Boaron, CEO of Kipre and Managing Director of WRM Group, the holding company of the financier Raffaele Mincione who controls Kipre, "excellences such as King's since 1907 and Rigamonti since 1913 come together to conquer, with their history, their passion and their quality, important achievements for the Made in Italy delicatessen in Italy and abroad. Satisfied to work with a large international group such as Rigamonti Salumificio, owned by JBS, in line with the investment philosophy of WRM Group, to enter into long-term industrial partnerships with the companies in their portfolio".