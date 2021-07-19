The thirteenth edition of Cheese is here

"Without animals we would not have milk and cheese. And there would be no Cheese either. Precisely for this reason we have decided to put animals at the center of our program, so that the public will also become aware of the urgency to review our relationship with nature and with the animal world". Serena Milano, secretary general of the Slow Food foundation for biodiversity onlus, presented the thirteenth edition of Cheese, the largest international event dedicated to raw milk cheeses and forms of milk that this year will be in Bra (Cn) from 17 to 20 September.

Since the first edition, the event is an opportunity to taste and buy cheeses, accompanying them with a glass of wine. Over the years, the event has repeatedly been the stage where the reasons of those who believe that the biodiversity of the pastures must be preserved and enhanced, avoiding the risk of homologation of cheeses produced in an industrial way. "In 2015, for example, the battle was against the use of powdered milk for the production of cheeses", explained Barbara Nappini , the newly elected president of Slow Food Italy, "but also in this case we got the better". Today we need to take sides against industrial ferments. "At Cheese 2021 the vast majority of cheeses will be natural, with the exception of rare unavoidable exceptions for disciplining, such as gorgonzola which is still an extraordinary cheese", assured Piero Sardo, president of the Slow Food foundation for biodiversity onlus. "Also this year we insist on the theme of raw milk and natural products, which represents an invisible biodiversity, but fundamental for life".

Italian and international producers and refiners from Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland will participate. explained Alessandra Turco, Slow Food events manager. There will also be table appointments, scheduled at the Pollenzo agency, and the taste workshops, which this year will bring producers and cooks into an even closer relationship. The conferences will take place partly online, and live at the house of biodiversity.

It will be the first international Slow Food event in attendance after the pandemic. "Piedmont restarts through its symbols and by now Cheese is a symbol of Piedmont in the world", underlined the president of the region Alberto Cirio. "The appointment is in September for a moment to which we will be prepared also from the health point of view, with vaccination coverage that by then will have exceeded 6.5 million doses and with strict compliance with all procedures, to guarantee who will participate to do so safely".