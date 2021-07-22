Hungarian Hell Energy announces investment

Hungarian energy drink manufacturer Hell Energy has announced that it will increase production capacity at its Szikszó plant, located in the country's northeast Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, which currently produces over two million cans per day. In addition, the plant's can filler line has an annual capacity of 600 million units, so it can accept contracts and outsourced requests from other brands. The company plans to make an investment of 79.5 billion forints, equivalent to approximately 227 million euros in the period 2021-2023. Most of the investment, up to 67 million forints, will be financed through the Hungarian National Bank's bond issue program.

Hell is a popular brand distributed mainly in Europe and Asia, and within just three years of its inception it has become the market leader in Hungary. An important milestone for the brand's popularity was a sponsorship deal with the AT&T Williams Formula 1 Team, following which Hell Energy became the second energy drink industry to enter the world of Formula 1. With offices in Hungary, Romania, United Kingdom, Russia and Cyprus, the company also has its weight in the markets of Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Greece, Croatia and Serbia.