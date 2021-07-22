Eurovo Group across the border

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Eurovo Group will also this year take part in the most prestigious foreign events, which return to the presence after the forced stop caused last year by the pandemic. It starts on 23 September: for 4 days, the Group's food service business unit will be in Sirha, the exhibition based in Lyon, France, which annually hosts the most important international companies in the high-end Horeca sector....