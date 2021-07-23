It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Bayer doubles its partnership with Giffoni film festival

A short film highlights the relationship between generation Z and knowledge of agricultural tools

Bayer Italia is also supporting the children's film festival this year, which again celebrates its first 50 years with the ''50 years plus'' edition. For the company, Giffoni remains an opportunity for discussion with young talents, on necessary issues such as the future and sustainability of agriculture, crop protection and new digital farming techniques. The great involvement...

hef - 20167

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar