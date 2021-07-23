Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Bayer doubles its partnership with Giffoni film festival
A short film highlights the relationship between generation Z and knowledge of agricultural tools
Bayer Italia is also supporting the children's film festival this year, which again celebrates its first 50 years with the ''50 years plus'' edition. For the company, Giffoni remains an opportunity for discussion with young talents, on necessary issues such as the future and sustainability of agriculture, crop protection and new digital farming techniques. The great involvement...
EFA News - European Food Agency