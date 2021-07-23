Cremona Zootechnical Fairs: international push moves the restart

Decided to restart after the pandemic wave that has swept the entire sector, the Cremona International Livestock Exhibitions are already at the starting line with the organization of the 2021 edition, scheduled from 26 to 28 November, in the name of the relaunch and continuity. The flagships of the new edition will be the zootechnical exhibition and the auction of cattle, framed in a new layout of the entire exhibition center, and various display solutions to follow the needs of the post-pandemic market and to respect the "safety fair".

The exhibition will be of genetic selection of Holstein, Red Holstein, Brown and Jersey breeds, with animals from Italy and abroad, and will be held during the days of the event; it will also be streamed online and visible all over the world to follow up on the numerous requests received from operators in the sector. Notable personalities in the sector will be involved, including judge Callum McKinven (Quebec - Canada], the auctioneer Glyn Lucas (Ireland), for certificates Roger Turner (Wisconsin - USA).

“The innovative formula of the livestock exhibition and the auction captures the spirit with which we breeders have clamored to represent the sector - declares Riccardo Donini , one of the promoters of the initiative -. For us it was essential to have an international event, of absolute quality that represented our desire to show all the qualities of our sector, and therefore enhance the supply chain also to the consumer. Where if not in Cremona, which is the capital of milk starting from the vocation of the territory for the cultivation of high quality fodder, up to the model of modern breeding represented and born by historical breeders more than sixty years ago".

The auction returns to Cremona after several years of absence, but in an innovative formula and with a renewed look that will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, among the main innovations announced: national and international cattle of absolute quality will be auctioned, and this event will also be broadcast in streaming to ensure international buyers can interact comfortably even from their office, but whoever is present will experience a new auction format.

"The auction and the livestock exhibition - declares the general manager of CremonaFiere Massimo De Bellis - and the innovative format of the event will be tools to offer business opportunities to operators, but also to communicate to the public of consumers who will be able to appreciate what the supply chain expresses quality and sustainability thanks to the efforts of the sector in recent years and which it already has plans for the future”.

During the days of the Fair, which this year will finally be present, the entire sector will meet in Cremona to discuss market, technical and scientific issues that increasingly affect the daily management of farms and supply chain relationships. The Cremona International Livestock Exhibitions, the only international specialized event in Italy, are the international reference point for the promotion of the Italian agri-food production model. The event is therefore an opportunity for meeting and strategic vision of the sector, a central and crucial event in which to find solutions to current problems, but also to meet the national and international agro-zootechnical community.



CremonaFiere's international program is shared with ITA Italian Trade Agency, UNIDO and the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad. “The international character of the event requires us to range from technical solutions to genetics, which will be the heart of the livestock exhibition. In a short time - concludes the president Roberto Biloni - we will unveil some other absolute novelties of the exhibition and the auction also involving breeders, who immediately appreciated the new formula for concreteness, innovation and strength of the message that the sector will also give to the consumer".