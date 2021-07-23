The power of fish protein for athletes

Athletes have different nutritional needs depending on their discipline, upcoming competition, and the needs of their training regimen. " A good source of protein at every meal helps muscle repair and recovery" says Dr. Mayur Ranchordas, an expert in exercise nutrition and metabolism at Sheffield Hallam University who has worked with numerous Olympic athletes and world champions. including diver Tom Daley, Premier League soccer teams and top-tier sportsmen in boxing and cycling. According to Dr. Ranchordas, an athlete needs 1.4g to 2g of protein per kg of body weight per day. This means 140g for a 70kg cyclist, for example, which is about five or six servings of wild salmon or chicken breast, each containing about 25g of protein.

To meet their needs, many athletes get up to 30% of their daily protein intake through supplements such as protein shakes. For the rest, lean meats are an obvious choice, but "oily" fish such as wild salmon, sardines, mackerel and trout (and to a lesser extent shellfish such as mussels, oysters and crabs) have the added value of provide omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to have a positive impact on athletes' health and performance, in managing inflammation, improving muscle recovery, preventing and brain function.

"Most athletes tend to be low in omega-3s, mostly because they're a great source of fat and act as an anti-inflammatory", says Dr. Ranchordas. "In many ways, sushi is the perfect performance food: it has healthy carbohydrates that provide energy, it is rich in protein for muscle maintenance, and seaweed provides natural electrolytes such as salt and potassium to replace those lost in sweat".

Athletes have long recognized the benefits of a fish-based diet. Marathon legend Paula Radcliffe values salmon and other fish for their "healthy fats," listing fish as a key fresh food in her five essential food types. Basketball ace LeBron James recently shared his daily plan, which included omega-3-rich salmon for both breakfast and lunch. While Rafael Nadal, several times winner of the Grand Slam and Olympic gold, makes no secret of his "seafood first" diet chosen for both taste and health.

In fact, if you have to eat animal proteins, many argue that it is preferable to take products from the sea. One serving of fish provides good quality complete protein in a small serving, but salmon, tuna, sardines, clams and trout also contain vitamin B12, which helps reduce fatigue and thus increases muscle endurance, and vitamin D, which increases muscle strength muscle strength and helps protect against injury. Some complete proteins also contain creatine, which muscles can use to generate the kind of power athletes use to jump higher or sprint faster. Herring, salmon, and tuna are good sources of natural creatine.

Nicolas Guichoux, Chief Program Officer of the Marine Stewardship Council adds, "Marine products are easy to prepare, affordable, and clearly offer many nutritional benefits, whether you are an elite athlete or an ordinary consumer. Just be sure to check. the presence of the blue MSC label on sustainable seafood products to make sure it is not only good for you, but also for the future health of our oceans". The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee has chosen the Marine Stewardship Council (Msc) as one of the recommended certification systems for its sustainable sourcing code for fishery products. Msc is the world's most rigorous and recognized eco-labeling program for sustainable seafood. This is the third time, after London (2012) and Rio (2016), that it plays a role in supporting the organizing committees of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in achieving the sustainability goals of the largest sporting event in the world.

With its sustainability concept "Be Better, Together - for the planet and the people", and the Sustainable Sourcing Code for Fishery Products, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee stipulates that suppliers must purchase fishery products that meet a list of conditions. concerning the environmental impact on marine ecosystems. Seafood products that are independently certified to the MSC standard meet these conditions.