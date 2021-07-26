Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Orkla acquires Swiss ingredient manufacturer Hans Kaspar
The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021
Orkla Food Ingredients announced the acquisition of the Swiss company Hans Kaspar; a move that the company reported will serve to strengthen its position in the market for confectionery and ice cream ingredients. Hans Kaspar specializes in the production of cooking bases for chocolate and ice cream makers, such as crunchy, nougat and chocolate chips. Founded in 1925, the company's headquarters...
EFA News - European Food Agency