Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Princes launches the 2021 campaign in Italy
4.0 technologies in favor of the Apulian tomato supply chain
With the latest meeting with agricultural cooperatives and producers' organizations in the area, Princes Industrie Alimentari, a company that manages the largest tomato processing plant in Europe in Foggia, has inaugurated the activities of the 2021 tomato season. Compared to last year, the forecasts for 2021 are moderately positive. The company expects that over 250,000 tons of tomatoes made in...
EFA News - European Food Agency