Sanpellegrino, a value for Italy

Sanpellegrino, a leading company in the mineral water and non-alcoholic drinks sector, in 2020 created 2.5 billion euros of shared value along the supply chain in which it operates in Italy, equal to 2.8 times its turnover (893 million Euro), generating a contribution equivalent to 0.15% of GDP, in a year in which the economy of our country was significantly affected by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is the photograph taken by the "Sanpellegrino creates value for Italy" study created by Althesys Strategic Consultant, which analyzes the socio-economic effects of the Sanpellegrino Group's activity on the country and the territories in which it is present, along the entire chain production-consumption, in 2020. The value created by the company corresponds to 85.4% of the production of the mineral water sector, 39.7% of the production of juices and soft drinks and 2.4% of production of the food industry of our country.

The 2.5 billion euros generated by Sanpellegrino resulted in 312 million euros of direct repercussions on the socio-economic system, 1,446 million euros of indirect repercussions of the activities of the supply chain and 767 million euros of induced repercussions. This figure is made up of the wealth generated by the Group's suppliers, equal to 197 million euros, from production, equal to 411 million euros, the logistics system, equal to 42 million euros, and the distribution and sales channels, equal to 1,875 million euros.

“The company pursues a corporate policy aimed at creating shared value with industrial plans and investments that favor economic, environmental and social growth. Analyzing our company from this point of view, the Althesys study shows that every euro of shared value created by Sanpellegrino in the production phase generates 6.1 on the entire supply chain. On the employment front, moreover, for each of our people, our company indirectly or induced approximately 30 jobs, for a total of 45,387 jobs”, comments Stefano Marini, CEO of the Group.

68% of these 45,387 jobs were created within the supply chain, for a total of 30,994 employees, equal to 0.12% of the employed in Italy in 2020. In 2020, the Group generated, in fact, 811 million Euros of wages along the supply chain which correspond to the average annual consumption of 26,403 families and an overall tax contribution of 1,019 million Euros, equal to 0.2% of the total tax revenues of our country. In addition, in a year marked by the pandemic, the company has supported the communities in which its factories and the out of home sector are present with donations amounting to 5.2 million euros.