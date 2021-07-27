New recognition for aged balsamic vinegar of Modena 5 bunches

Following laboratory tests and analyzes, the independent German magazine Öko Test awarded 5 bunches of aged balsamic vinegar of Modena from the Giuseppe Cremonini vinegar factory in Spilamberto (Mo). The same vinegar had conquered the top step of the podium of the ranking drawn up by Stiftung Warentest last year. The test, after which the aged balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP 5 bunches obtained an evaluation of very good, was conducted on specific ingredients of twenty different types of balsamic vinegar of Modena and white dressing, each of different bands of price.

The analyzes were not only chemical but also gustatory: a commission of professional tasters evaluated the perfume, taste, consistency and quality of the components. Thanks to the maximum score on the quality of the ingredients, such as grape must and wine vinegar, the experts confirmed and appreciated the high production standards that characterize every single phase of the production process of balsamic vinegar of Modena Igp 5 aged bunches, confirmed by important certifications achieved internationally. The reference, 100% natural, has a high density (1.33 g / l), a velvety texture on the palate and a woody aroma due to aging in barriques for three years. "For us this recognition", says Marco Pilenga, Sales Director of Acetaia Giuseppe Cremonini, "is a source of great satisfaction and is the confirmation of the fact that quality, innovation and tradition are the greatest values we have and the best guarantee of our success. . We have always been committed to maintaining high levels of the characteristics of each product we manufacture and to investing in important research and development paths".

Acetaia Giuseppe Cremonini is a new generation company located within an agricultural estate of 40,000 m2, mostly planted with Lambrusco Grasparossa Igt and Trebbiano Doc vineyards, typical grapes of the area used for the renowned traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena PDO