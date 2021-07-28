UN pre-summit on food systems

The Pre-Summit of the UN summit on food systems began yesterday in Rome (see EFA News article of 26-7-21), which will lay the foundations for the summit in September. The event, which ends on July 28, aims to disseminate the latest scientific approaches and evidence-based notions in relation to the transformation of food systems around the world, launching a series of new commitments and mobilizing new funding and partnerships. All this will be achieved by fostering a diversified commitment of the parties to discover the widest range of solutions and have the maximum impact. The International Dairy Federation (IDF) and its members are actively involved in the process.

In fact, as pointed out by the president of the IDF Piercristiano Brazzale, milk is an important part of a healthy, balanced and sustainable diet, and the summit offers the perfect opportunity to spread the concept. This is an important opportunity to promote the contribution of the dairy sector in the fight against hunger and all forms of malnutrition, to show the sector's actions in all aspects of sustainability, and to support the importance of science and innovation, as well as the significant role of food safety.