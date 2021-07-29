Aromatic herbs invade the streets of Zurich

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Food Zurich event in Zurich has practically already begun. Although the renowned culinary event is scheduled from 16 to 26 September next, in the central Europaallee from the beginning of July a great variety of aromatic herbs and other plants useful to the urban ecosystem have been planted, which also provide a habitat for numerous insects by creating a real garden in the city. For the inhabitants...