Aromatic herbs invade the streets of Zurich

Everything is ready in view of the Food Zurich to be held from 16 to 26 September 2021

The Food Zurich event in Zurich has practically already begun. Although the renowned culinary event is scheduled from 16 to 26 September next, in the central Europaallee from the beginning of July a great variety of aromatic herbs and other plants useful to the urban ecosystem have been planted, which also provide a habitat for numerous insects by creating a real garden in the city. For the inhabitants...

