Cibus returns to the presence: the program and the authorities present

The major international fairs will restart in attendance and the first will be Cibus, the 20th International Food Exhibition to be held at the Parma Fairs from 31 August to 3 September. The success of vaccination campaigns is showing in Europe how it is possible to resume activities in the presence by following the safety and contagion control procedures. The fairs in the presence - explains a note - represent a test bed for the national economy: for the agri-food sector the time has come to increase production and resume expansion on foreign markets. An agri-food fair serves to show new products, to bring companies together with Italian and foreign buyers, to define market strategies. This is Cibus 2021, which will naturally maintain its parallel matching activity on its digital channels, but cannot ignore the physical encounter between the protagonists of the markets. A presence guaranteed by Green Pass, pads and anti Covid measures that ensure the safety of the event.

Almost 2,000 companies are expected to present their products, including 500 new products to the approximately 40,000 international operators who will participate, also thanks to the incoming plan and the collaboration with Agenzia Ice. The Cibus Destination program will allow top foreign buyers to discover and deepen their distinctive Italian skills both at the fair, with thematic itineraries, and on the territory, with visits to the production sites of food companies. During the four days of the event, the following will be present, among others: Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Stefano Patuanelli, Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies; Giancarlo Giorgetti, minister of economic development; Carlo Maria Ferro, president of the Ice Agency; Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna region.

Industry representatives will speak at the two conferences on the morning of August 31st, including Ivano Vacondio, president of Federalimentare, and Marco Travaglia , vice president of Centromarca and CEO for the Nestlè Group. In the afternoon, the Federalimentare assembly will be held, with the participation of the main Italian food industry leaders. The main spokespersons of modern distribution will be present, among others, Alberto Frausin , president of Federdistribuzione; Francesco Pugliese, CEO of Conad; Marco Pedroni president of Coop Italia; Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of the Végé Group; Francesco Advini, Conad general manager.

The growth strategies and the future of the sector will be discussed in the various conferences scheduled at Cibus, the complete program of which is available on the website https://www.cibus.it/convegni-ufficiali-2021/ .

In the inauguration conference, industry and distribution will discuss the challenges and opportunities offered by multi-channels, the first opening conference where online represents more and more a dimension of in-depth analysis and information disintermediation. A strategic channel on a commercial and communicative level that is increasingly integrated with the physical one of mass consumption, which grows thanks to the reborn proximity and indeed to online. A scenario is therefore outlined in which one in two Italians habitually buys online and a future in which the dichotomy between physical and digital will decrease more and more.

In addition to the inaugural conference, the following are highlighted, among others: the Confagricoltura conference on the future of Italian agriculture; the one on the prospects of the Horeca sales channel, curated by Dolcitalia; "Farm to fork: food waste and sustainability in Europe" by Plug and Play Italy; “Recovery Fund and Pnrr - issues and facilitation tools provided to support investments by young entrepreneurs”; “Innovate or decrease? which path to take for 'food sustainability?' Of particular importance is the conference on GIs which will present, in addition to the Italian offer, also that of European and international PDOs: “Made in Italy agri-food and Geographical Indications. The strategies to push growth".

A novelty is represented by the "Ho.Re.Ca.The HUB", an area dedicated to the Horeca sales channel, organized in collaboration with Dolcitalia, a service company for the world of food, confectionery, impulse and beverage distribution. . In addition to the exhibition area, the Hub will propose a reflection on the challenges that await the channel. Dolcitalia sales figures show a jump of + 11.6% in June 2021, with sales to bars rising by 62.6% and those to restaurants by 43.5%. And then “Food Innovation Start Up @ Cibus 2021” to present the most innovative start-ups in the sector. The area of craft breweries, curated by Unionbirrai which will bring the beer of the year award to Parma; “Cibus Off”, the off-show set up in the center of Parma and active from 29 August to 5 September. Among the novelties of the Fuori Salone, Cibus Off will be a partner of “Guest Star Night”: the special musical initiative promoted to enhance local artists and offer free concerts in unexpected spaces.

Cibus returns this year also in the “Food saving” version thanks to the partnership with Banco Alimentare. For the fourth edition, exhibitors will have the opportunity to donate surpluses at the end of the event, so that they do not go to waste and can reach people and families in difficulty in the region, thanks to the activity of the charitable structures affiliated with the Banco Alimentare Emilia-Romagna foundation.