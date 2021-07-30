Sigep 2022: the 43rd edition of the fair is back in January

In January 2022, Sigep will return to the large and welcoming spaces of the Rimini exhibition center, as the Italian ambassador of dessert. Artisan ice cream and pastries, chocolate, coffee and bakery, icons of the Italian lifestyle in food, will meet again live in the Rimini pavilions of Ieg- Italian Exhibition Group from 22 to 26 January next. "We have grasped the full desire among the stakeholders and historical exhibitors to return to Sigep in attendance", declares the president of Ieg, Lorenzo Cagnoni. "An attachment that has supported us in the construction and sharing of the 2022 edition. An appointment that we have all been waiting for for two years".

"Our work on the heritage that this brand represents for Italian companies has never stopped", adds Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Ieg. "Immediately after the Sigep Exp full digital last March, the business road map with the entire sector started. So much so that the dates of the next editions, from now to 2025, including AB Tech Expo of 2023, have been set: a signal to sweet foodservice market which at the international level shows signs of full vivacity".

There are many new products that the public will be able to browse through the stands that will animate the Rimini fair. Operators will also find at Sigep 2022 a renewed, specific attention to ingredients, furniture for dehors, eco-sustainable packaging, digital services, logistics and the cold chain. The arenas dedicated to the individual ice cream, pastry, coffee and bakery supply chains have also been confirmed. And again, the Salone will present the scenario trends with an international outlook: new consumer needs, innovations, technologies and market strategies from different countries of the world will be at the center of the talks that will animate the Vision Plaza, in collaboration with international research companies, associations and media partners. The show also includes a three-day “Digital Agenda” (in this case from 26 to 28 January) dedicated to the matching between exhibitors and buyers on a digital platform.

And pending January 2022, Sigep proposes, from September to December, the “Thematic Days”, digital events reserved for professionals who will trace the road map towards the face-to-face edition. The 2022 edition will see a complete offer of all its supply chains for a qualified professional public and will be supported by all the institutional and associative stakeholders of the sector.