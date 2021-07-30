Macfrut 2021: membership for The China Day is increasingly massive

The number of Chinese companies present at The China Day, Macfrut's overture scheduled for Monday 6 September, an entirely digital event and a great opportunity for professionals in the fruit and vegetable supply chain from all over the world, interested in trade with China, rose to 111. Event on the macfrutdigital.com platform, it is organized in collaboration with the Chinese government body for the promotion of agricultural products Atpc (Agricoltural Trade Promotion Center).

The China Day will take place exclusively online and includes an exhibition part, an area dedicated to b2b meetings and the second edition of the Italy-China forum which, as in the 2020 edition, will be a unique opportunity to take stock of commercial relations between two countries, to investigate business opportunities and to provide updated data on production, import and export of fruit and vegetables in Italy and China. The exhibition area will see the presence of 111 Chinese companies and numerous international companies interested in the large Asian market. All virtual stands will be visible in English, Chinese and Italian, while an interpreting service for exhibitors and buyers will be provided for the b2b meetings. Another novelty is the possibility to visit the China pavilion and to contact the exhibitors will also be possible during the three days of the fair from 7 to 9 September, always online.

"The ever increasing participation of Chinese companies in The China Day confirms the centrality of this event as a hub for trade between Asia and Europe", says Renzo Piraccini , president of Macfrut. "It is not an event in itself but the continuation of a path started in the first edition of Macfrut Digital, in which the pavilion dedicated to the Asian country had obtained over 120,000 visits for a turnover of over 10 million dollars. For this reason, China has reconfirmed its participation in the 2021 edition with deep interest, betting even more on this business platform”.