DeA Capital Alternative Funds invests in hydrogen

Sustainable Development, a private equity fund specialized in investments in Italian SMEs with the promotion of SG issues, managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr, has signed binding agreements for a minority stake in Omb Saleri, through a mainly capital increase transaction aimed at to support the significant expected growth of the company. Omb Saleri, owned by the Saleri family, was born over 40 years ago as a manufacturer of safety valves for domestic gas use. Over the years it has specialized in the production of high pressure valves, establishing itself as a primary operator in the LPG and natural gas sector in the automotive sector.

With approximately 45 million Euros of turnover in 2020 mainly abroad, Omb Saleri is the reference partner of the main worldwide OEM producers in the Transportation sector (Heavy Duty, Bus, Train, Aerospace & Defense, Shipping) and Tier 1 systems engineers. also demonstrated a strong sensitivity to ESG issues, with the promotion of solutions for progressive decarbonisation in the sector and with the adoption of governance and social best practices such as, for example, the involvement of management in the shareholding structure and company kindergarten for children of employees.

Sustainable Development will support Omb Saleri in its growth and in its ESG path, through a capital increase to finance an ambitious investment plan in R&D and production capacity destined mainly for the hydrogen division. Paride Saleri, who will keep the position of president and, commented: "We have found in DeA Capital Sustainable Development the ideal partner to support us in a growth process of the company in a rapidly evolving market, also in order to better grasp the industrial opportunities and a possible future stock market path".