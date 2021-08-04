Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
PepsiCo sells juices to new jv with Pai Partners
It will gross $ 3.3 billion for Tropicana, Naked and other brands
PepsiCo, the American manufacturer of the PepsiCola beverage, has entered into an agreement with private equity fund Pai Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America and an irrevocable option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe, which will translate into pre-tax cash income of approximately $ 3.3 billion.A joint venture will be formed in which PepsiCo...
