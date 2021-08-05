World Paella Day Cup 2021

A total of 20 countries present virtually in the preliminary phase that will bring the best 8 challengers to Valencia to compete for the cup.

The paelleros stoves all over the world have been lit. After the announcement of the second edition of the World Paella Day Cup, the chefs donned their aprons to demonstrate their culinary skills by cooking the most international dish of Valencian gastronomy, paella. A total of 36 chefs from 20 different countries have moved on to the preliminary phase, which will be 100% online, to win a place in the final on September 20, during the international paella day.

Chefs from Russia, China, the United States, Latin America and Europe have submitted their applications to participate in this second edition of the World Paella Day Cup. This year Italy will have Fernandino Campaniello as the country's representative, who will compete with his version of paella to reach the final and win the title. Campaniello comes from the tile industry and found his passion working in the Valencian community area. Since 2015 he has been working as a home and event paella chef.

Latin America occupies an important part of this competition with a total of 14 chefs from Venezuela, Uruguay, Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Argentina. Countries such as Canada, China, South Korea, Puerto Rico, Russia and the United States will also be represented in this second edition of the World Paella Day Cup. On the web page, you can watch videos of these 36 chefs who will fight for a place in the final. and vote for your favorite chef until August 15th. This year, contest fans and paella lovers can send a chorus to the contestant they support with the hashtag #WorldPaellaDayCup. Starting from that date, a jury, made up of professionals nominated by the World Paella Day organization, will take into consideration the votes, their professional career, the cheers of encouragement and the videos of the competitors.

The 8 finalists will be invited to go to Valencia to compete live on September 20, in attendance. The winner will receive the trophy, made by a fallero artist, who will credit him as winner or winner of the II edition of the World Paella Cup. In addition, participants will receive a personalized chef's jacket and a certificate of finalist status.