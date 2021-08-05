At Fieragricola the new Digital Agriculture and Agroenergie trade shows

Confirmed the transversal format with mechanization, animal husbandry, vineyard and orchard, green chemistry, renewables, conferences and training

The 115th edition of Fieragricola, the biennial exhibition scheduled in Verona from 26 to 29 January 2022, takes up the challenge of sustainability and relaunches with two specific areas with a high rate of innovation: the digital agriculture fair and the agro-energy fair, thus expanding an exhibition offer that makes the Veronafiere international exhibition even more transversal and in line with the objectives of ecological transition, reduction of waste and environmental emissions, food security and food safety. The thematic areas of the 2022 edition event will therefore go beyond the consolidated scheme, which sees together in the Veronese exhibition center agricultural mechanization, animal husbandry, high value-added productions such as vineyards and orchards, crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds and services for the primary sector, for move towards the new frontiers of agriculture, which first of all require a new paradigm of a cultural nature, as clarified by global climate policies, the European Green Deal, the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2021-2027, which will come into force starting from January 1, 2023.

The 'Digital agriculture. From drones to sensors, from IoT solutions to systems for mapping land and crops, from tools for the interconnection of machinery and agricultural vehicles to management software, the opportunities for agriculture are constantly evolving, with the sector which is worth around 540 million euros in Italy (2020 figure, + 20% on 2019) and over 13.7 billion dollars worldwide. The rates of growth and diffusion of new technologies are high, precisely because of the responses that digitization ensures in terms of rational use of resources, for the possibility of reducing emissions (and meeting the zero emissions targets by 2050), for the transparency in production processes and in the possibility of certifying each step along the supply chain. The benefits of agriculture 4.0 will also have repercussions on employment, due to the demand for specialized professional profiles, able to interpret the big data collected by machines and precision agriculture tools.

Fieragricola, alongside the exhibition offer, will try to guide visitors (farmers, contractors, agro-technicians, agricultural experts, agronomists, veterinarians) in choosing the most suitable solutions for the different production models, also through meetings, conferences and in-depth studies aimed at training users. The show is organized in collaboration with Image Line, a leader in digital innovation in agriculture.

The agroenergy. The 115th edition of the Show also turns the spotlight on energy from renewable agricultural sources, an increasingly essential tool for primary activity both as a multifunctional source of income and as a strategy to support the circular economy and the ecological transition. In particular, the event will focus on two segments of agro-energy that over the years have been able to better adapt to the needs of Italian agricultural companies: biogas and biomethane, an advanced front in the enhancement of livestock waste and agricultural waste, and on agro -voltaic, a solution also recommended in the past by the Accademia dei Georgofili for the recovery of farmhouses and rural buildings.

The resources of the NRP. In addition to the CAP funds (almost 50 billion euros allocated to Italy for the period 2021-2027), the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) also provides resources for the green transition, digital transformation and agriculture , with particular attention to the circular economy and sustainable agriculture; renewable energy, hydrogen, grid and sustainable mobility in relation to the development of agro-voltaic and biomethane; the protection of the territory of the water resource; tourism and culture 4.0; to social infrastructures, families, communities and the third sector.

The new vision of agriculture at Fieragricola. There are many goals that the agricultural sector will necessarily have to reach to respond to a world population that should exceed 9 billion in 2050: increase in production, food security, improvement of yields, reduction of environmental impact, fight against climate change, protection of resources. water supply, fight against the abandonment of rural areas and hydrogeological instability, quality of production, profitability of agri-food production chains. The 115th edition will try to offer solutions, interpretations and innovative tools able to face the changes taking place, thanks to conferences, workshops and debates organized with the stakeholders of the sector, trying to offer a wide-ranging vision, without forgetting the aspects training and business.

Security and Green pass. As per the decree law of 23 July 2021, to access the district it will be necessary to show the Green Pass or have carried out a swab with negative results within the previous 48 hours. Veronafiere has also adopted a specific Safetybusiness protocol with advanced anti-covid prevention measures, including thermoscanner at the gates, access quotas, rapid buffer points, electronic tickets, sanitation of the environments.