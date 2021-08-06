Here are the fitness trends of the 2021 holidays according to Ieg

Power and mall walking, woga and stand up paddle among the trends for mental and physical training waiting for Riminiwellness, from 24 to 26 September, in the Rimini exhibition center and on the Riviera

While the long-awaited countdown for the 15th RiminiWellness scheduled from 24 to 26 September 2021 at the Rimini Fair and on the Romagna Riviera has started, the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) event has probed the holiday trends. Because keeping fit doesn't go on vacation, your body and mind need training. And in a period like this, the first trend that emerges is to strengthen the immune system, both by strengthening and balancing the body. So, why not do it with the coolest workouts, waiting to discover all the news for the gym and swimming pool that will accompany us in the next autumn / winter? And here is a "poker" of proposals for a holiday dedicated to getting back into shape.

Power Walking (and its variations)

Wind, sea, sunrise or sunset. The ideal scenario to enhance walking, or Power Walking, ideal for keeping the cardiovascular system healthy. It can be done on the sand, Sand Power Walking or increasing the weight to carry with Wokking, which involves the use of small weights, both on the ankles and on the wrists. Whether it's sea or mountain, in all cases the right course requires energy, strides and a correct posture.

Woga (yoga in water)

Yoga has always been one of the most followed disciplines, with an important peak during the last lockdowns. Now, however, that time permits, he joins other sporting practices to be carried out in the water. After water aerobics, hydro-biking and the whole world of water fitness, holistic activities have also changed the mat. The term Woga is composed of the words Water and Yoga: the absence of gravity inside the water allows you to live a truly mystical experience with the return to fetal life. It softens movements, loosens muscles, regulates breathing and calms anxiety. Usually it is done in the pool, but it can also be done in the sea and it is not necessary to know how to swim because all the exercises are performed standing.

Stand Up Paddle

Stand Up Paddle, also defined by its acronym SUP, is an increasingly popular sport on beaches all over the world. Born as an alternative to the most iconic surf, it has the widest and largest board to support the weight, flanked by an ad hoc paddle to be used to move and recreate the propulsion. It can be practiced as a simple competitive activity linked to the discovery of hidden places, paddling and enjoying the landscape, or as a demanding and more satisfying sport from the physical side. The paddle, unlike the surf which is based only on the balance of the passenger, allows you to take greater speed before the arrival of the perfect wave.

The Mall Walking

For those who have remained in the city and are afraid that everything is closed, do not worry: there is Mall Walking, or running or walking fast in shopping centers. Stairways, lanes, tunnels, gradients: all excellent routes for the fitness trend that in the States has already become a real sport in all respects.