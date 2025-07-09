Purina: fourth edition of the Betterwithpets Prize

Purina, Europe's leading pet care company, is now accepting applications for the BetterwithPets Prize, Nestlé Purina Petcare Europe's award for non-profit organizations committed to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable people through the powerful bond between people and pets. Winners will receive a share of the €200,000 overall funding and will be able to join the network of previous winners, sharing skills, tools, and best practices to generate positive social impact.

The award, launched in 2018, is based on the belief that people and pets live better together and, over the years, has enabled winners to grow and expand their impact in their respective communities. Among these is the Centro de Terapias Asistidas con Canes (CTAC), which improves the physical, emotional, and social well-being of people through canine-assisted interventions. “The BetterwithPets Prize has been a turning point for our organization, allowing us to invest in expanding our activities,” said Francesc Ristol , founder of CTAC. “The collaboration with Purina and the network of winners has helped us strengthen our presence and connect with other similar organizations, creating new opportunities for growth.”

The award is part of Purina Europe's commitment to improve the health and well-being of 1,000,000 people in vulnerable situations by 2030, promoting the significant role companion animals can play in improving health and generating a large-scale positive social impact.

This year, Purina is particularly interested in projects that operate in these areas:

- Guide dogs for people with physical disabilities or mental health disorders. Guide dogs have been shown to improve their owners' quality of life, promoting greater mobility and physical activity for blind or deaf people.

- Animal-Assisted Interventions. Studies show that a close and ongoing bond with a dog or cat reduces the risk of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression in adolescents.

- Support for seniors and pets. Seniors who live with pets are more physically active, avoid a sedentary lifestyle, and maintain independence in daily activities for longer.

- Other innovative initiatives that enhance the bond between people and pets.

“At Purina, we know that the bond between people and pets has an extraordinary power to generate positive change,” said Kerstin Schmeiduch , Corporate Communications & Sustainability Director of Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe. “We’ve seen firsthand how exemplary and inspiring the work of the organizations we support is, and with this new edition of the BetterwithPets Prize, we want to continue supporting these brilliant organizations. I’m addressing the associations and organizations that are making a difference in people’s health through the support of pets: we’d love to meet you and invite you to join our network of innovators.”

The BetterwithPets Prize is open to non-profit organizations that will be evaluated by a panel of experts based on their mission, innovation, impact, and organizational structure. Applications are open from July 7 to September 12, 2025 (by 11:59 PM CET).